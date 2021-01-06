Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Tuesday reviewed the annual performance of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police and directed for effective measures to eradicate crime from the city.

According to details, a meeting presided over by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan was held to review crime situation in Islamabad and annual performance of CIA and ACLC. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations), AIG (General), AIG (Special Branch), SSP (CTD), zonal SPs, SDPO Ramna (Saddar Circle), SHOs of Golra and Ramna police stations and inspectors as well as sub-inspectors of CIA. The meeting reviewed the annual performance of CIA wing of Islamabad police and was also briefed by the SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal about its achievements. The meeting was told that 64 gangs were busted during 2020 and 191 gangsters were arrested. Moreover, CIA police recovered valuables worth Rs 124.2 million including gold ornaments, vehicles as well as cash and returned all these items to their owners.

In addition, the CIA police recovered 81kg hashish, 200 gram opium, 5kg heroin, 1kg ice, 2000 wine bottles and also 111 weapons of different kinds from the various nabbed accused. It also succeeded to nab 34 proclaimed offenders and eight court absconders. Likewise, ACLC police nabbed 141 accused and also busted 18 gangs while 157 vehicles, 85 bikes worth more than Rs 230 million were recovered from them. Police also recovered 13kg hashish and weapons in various cases while 257 cases were investigated and challans of 73 cases were submitted in relevant courts.

After reviewing the performance, the IGP directed to constitute joint teams of CTD, Operations Division and CIA police for effective action against criminal elements. He said that police have the prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens and it should be ensured through effective measures.