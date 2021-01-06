Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about his visit to Quetta, where members of Hazara community were staging a sit-in protest following the killings of 11 coal miners in Mach district.

The Minister visited Quetta on the special instructions of the Prime Minister and met the Hazara community late Monday. Political situation across the country was also discussed during the meeting.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday lauded the Ministry of Law and Justice for disposing of the pending cases at an average of 100 per day.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem, and Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar. The prime minister was given an update about the disposal of court cases on priority.

Barrister Farogh Naseem, while briefing the prime minister about the performance of his ministry, mentioned that 99.5 percent cases had been disposed of so far. The meeting discussed important legal and constitutional matters, and the strategy to deal with them.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to activate the Punjab Cooperative Department to ensure financial assistance to farmers. Prime Minister issued these directives while talking Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat during a meeting held here.

The provincial minister apprised the Prime Minister about the changes being made in Punjab to bring the old laws in line with the existing rules.

Separately, in a meeting with Governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Sindh Imran Ismail and PTI leader Saifullah Niazi here yesterday, senate election, Kashmir issue, by-election and prevailing political situation in the country were discussed.