Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan on Tuesday said that the provincial government had taken revolutionary steps in the energy sector during the last two years.

Speaking at a press briefing on Energy & Power Department’s two years performance, he said 800mw projects had been launched for the production of cheap electricity, which on completion would bring billions of rupees to the province annually. For the first time, he said, the government had introduced a wheeling model for the development of the industrial sector through which the industrial sector was now getting electricity at around Rs4.5 instead of Rs15 per unit.

“On the one hand it will boost the industry of the province while on the other hand it will generate billions of rupees annually with the creation of new employment opportunities. Due to NTDC’s monopolistic attitude, the government has for the first time set up its own Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grade Company to transmit power to the industries. This will enable uninterrupted supply of electricity to the industrial sector,” the minister said.

Himayatullah said that the Department of Energy and Power had restructured its attached bodies Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company and Electric Inspectorate through reforms to enhance their efficiencies. In order to achieve the rights of the province, he said, it had been agreed to recover the arrears of billions of rupees from the federal government in terms of net hydel power profits.

He said, “Representation of the province has been made possible for the first time in nine agencies including SNGPL and NEPRA. Projects worth billions of rupees are being launched in Kohat, Karak and Hangu under the Kohat Area Development Programme.”

Hamitaullah Khan said that 18mw Pehure hydropower plant was providing cheap electricity to the industries by wheeling model, while 148mw would soon be available from Malakand III, Daralkhor, Crore, Jabori and Machai power plants to the industries sector, for which 66 industrial units had expressed their interest to purchase cheap electricity of the province.

“We have to fight hard for the rights of the province. Under Article 162 of the Constitution, the federal government has principally agreed to the provincial government for the arrears of net hydel power profits under AGN Qazi formula.”

He said that three megawatt Balakot, 96 megawatt batakundi and 496 megawatts lower power projects were in advance stage of construction.

Furthermore, he said, 8000 schools, 187 basic health units (BHUs), 4400 masajid were being solarised. Himayatullah said that Kohat Area Development Project, Rs15 billion development projects for oil and gas producing areas had been launched for the districts Kohat, Karak and Hangu. The provincial government, he said, had set up a company ‘KPOGCL’ in 2014 for oil and gas production, which was currently working on several blocks to explore oil and gas.