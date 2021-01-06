Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has sought state-of-the-art fire and rescue vehicles and equipment from China as donation for the MCI’s Emergency and Disaster Management directorate to revamp its fire fleet. A summary generated by the Additional Director (E&DM) MCI, Ammad-ud-Din Muhammad suggests the Ministry of Interior to forward the summary to Economic Affairs Division to process the same. The proposal said that it has been initiated precisely in larger interest of the public. The vehicles and equipment required for the Fire and Urban Search and Rescue Team, E&DM includes aerial platform fire truck, emergency rescue fire truck, water tank fire truck, foam tank fire truck, water tower fire truck, aerial ladder fire truck, multifunction rescue vehicle, search camera (drones), thermal image and listening device, audio-video life detector, emergency lights and generators. According to the officials, the provision of such equipment and vehicles would enhance capacity of the fire-fighting teams of the MCI.