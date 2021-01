Share:

ATTOCK- Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Ejaz Alam Masih has said that minorities are enjoying equal rights being citizen of Pakistan, being given equal opportunities and being provided foolproof security during special religious festivals. He said this during his visit to Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib as chief guest on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of Sikh religion.