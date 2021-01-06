Share:

ATTOCK - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Ejaz Alam Masih on Tuesday said that minorities were enjoying equal rights and opportunities to get fool proof security during special religious festivals. He said this during his visit as a chief guest on the occassion of Birth Anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh the 10th Guru of Sikh religion. He was accompanied by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar. Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam said that the freedom which Sikhs and other minorities were enjoying here was matchless.

He further said, the sacred worship places of Sikhs and other religions were kept in better condition by the governments and funds were allocated regularly for their renovation. He condemned India for not giving rights to their minorities and interacted with the Sikhs who had come from different areas to celebrate the day.

Earlier Sikh leaders which included Kalyan Singh, Santok Singh, Beshan Singh, Naresh Singh and others gave a warm welcome to the chief guest and expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made for them at the Gurdwara. It is worth mentioning that Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th Sikh Guru, a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. After the death of his father Tegh Bahadur, Gobind Singh was formally installed as the leader of the Sikhs at the age of nine, becoming the tenth and final Sikh Guru.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) (Elementary Education Male Wing) Attock on Tuesday issued show cause notices to 49 teachers working in different schools for not performing their duties as invigilators in matric exams. All the teachers concerned have been asked to submit their replies within seven days.

Those teachers issued show cause notices include two teachers from Tehsil Attock, twelve from Tehsil Jand, twelve from Tehsil Pindigheb, eleven from Tehsil Hazro, six from Tehsil Hasanabdal and six teachers from Tehsil Fatehjang.