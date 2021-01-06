Share:

ISLAMABAD-Department of Biotechnology, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in collaboration with UNESCO Office Jakarta arranged a one-day conference on awareness on the psychological consequences and mental health in pandemics on Thursday.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University attended the conference as chief guest. The experts were of the view that a huge chunk of misinformation during the pandemic has caused a major concern that has paved a way for fear and anxiety resulting in psychological burden and mental stress among the general population, patients, health professionals, physicians etc. Such psychological distresses can make people more vulnerable to the other viral/bacterial infections including SARS-CoV-2.

Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, Professor Emeritus, QAU, stressed the need to control the spread of myths and rumours related to the pandemic. “We must learn to listen to science and counter misinformation.”

Dr. Ali Talha Khalil from Lady Reading Hospital explained that the virus is getting smarter through a natural process of adaptations which signifies the need for proactive strategies to cope.

He further explained that psychological stress ends in weakened immune system and can make people more prone to viral infections. He also briefed the participants about the contribution of social isolation to suicidal behaviour and how to be prepared for smart virus and evolving pandemic.

Dr. Javed Muhammad from University of Haripur focused on appropriate use of social media to deal with fake news and journalists training on health and scientific topics to verify information so public can get authentic information from media. Dr. Tabinda Malik, senior advisor health security from Washington DC talked about the effects of COVID-19 on mental health and how to take care of oneself and community during pandemic.

Prof. Anila Kamal, Director, National Institute of Psychology, QAU, highlighted initiatives by National Institute of Psychology (QAU) during the COVID-19. She discussed the strategies to deal with mental health and psychological aspects of the current pandemic.

Dr. Muhammad Ali, Conference Secretory and Assistant Professor of Biotechnology acknowledged support from UNESCO in organising the event. In the end, Chairman Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Bilal Haider Abbasi concluded the conference with special thanks to honourable speakers and participants.