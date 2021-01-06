Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB believes in “Zero Corruption, 100% Development”. NAB is absolutely committed to root out corruption as our Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed “One of the biggest curses... is corruption and bribery. That really is a poison. We must put it down with an iron hand”.

According to a spokesman of the NAB, the chairman said that NAB was established to eradicate corruption and recover looted money in order to have Pakistan free of corruption. He said that NAB officers should double their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recover from them hard earned looted money of the innocent citizens of Pakistan.

He directed that the quality of inquiries and investigations of NAB should be based on documentary solid evidence as per law after establishment of NAB’s Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

The Chairman said that NAB has devised Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) in order to monitor NAB headquarters and all Regional Bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms which will be helpful in further improving the performance.

He said that NAB accords top priority to imparting capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors. He said that NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under the United Nations Convention against Corruption. The convention was ratified by Pakistan. “NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan”. Its efforts have been appreciated by national and international reputed organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan. As per Gillani and Gallup Survey, 59 percent people have shown trust upon NAB.