ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Yousaf Mubeen on Tuesday held an ‘Open Katchery’ at the authority’s headquarters to hear public complaints about issuance of computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

The people across the country participated in the ‘Open Katchery’ and interacted with the NADRA chairman for redressal of their complaints connected with the issuance of CNICs, a spokesperson of NADRA said in a statement.

Chairman NADRA heard problems of the applicants and immediately ordered the director general concerned for resolutions of their complaints on case-to-case basis. He directed that people should be issued CNICs without any delay and on the spot.