Minister for Energy, (ME) Omar Ayub Khan said on Wednesday that the government is emphasizing on energy projects under new renewable energy policy to obtain local resources for power generation.

Talking to Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said revival of exploration and production activities in oil and gas sector would attract investment in the country.

The minister also apprised the envoy about the progress of various energy projects with investment-friendly policies introduced by current government in diverse fields for thriving economic development of Pakistan.

In addition to this, he said the diversified market of energy sector is one of the prime investment destination to boost the economic growth of the country.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stressed that the kingdom would continue to work with Pakistan for strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Both the sides focused upon joint ventures by Pakistan and the Kingdom in the petroleum and energy sector.