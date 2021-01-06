Share:

ISLAMABAD - Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, Xinjiang region has developed tourism, promoting connectivity with Pakistan under the CPEC.

According to a report by Gwadar Pro, the boom of Xinjiang tourism, a cultural corridor is constructed to link tourism of Pakistan and China. The connectivity will contribute to prosperity of the tourist economy and local poverty alleviation.

In 2020, tourist attractions in Xinjiang have an all-round update. Among them, 19 scenic spots got 4A level and Karamay World Devil City Scenic Spot got 5A level.

On December 28, Narati Tourist Resort was recognized as one of the 15 national tourist resorts of China selected in 2020, and became the first national tourist resort in Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, 3 routes in Xinjiang were selected as 2020 top 10 self-driving tour routes.

As one of the 3 selected routes, “Symphony silk road” which provides a smooth transition between Chinese culture and Pakistani culture, meanwhile constructs geological connectivity between the two countries, links Chinese famous cultural spots such as Xi’an, Kashgar, Hotan, and so on to Pakistan.

The experience of Xinjiang’s tourism has provided a new train of thought for Pakistan to develop tourism under pandemic and cultural globalization context also created opportunities for tourism connectivity between Pakistan and China under CPEC.

Yang Xiaolong, a famous Chinese traveller who used to travel to Pakistan by motorcycle through Xinjiang many times, said that Xinjiang plays an irreplaceable role in CPEC tourism connectivity.