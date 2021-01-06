Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Syed Shibli Faraz has urged cooperation between Pakistan and Cuba in the field of culture.

He was talking to Cuban Ambassador Gabriel Tiel Capote, paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Moreover, the minister said Pakistan has rich and diverse cultural heritage that needs to be shared with the Cuban people. He said collaboration in the areas of culture and media would help promote bilateral relations.

He payed homage to Cuba for the offered scholarships in the medical field to Pakistani students.

The Ambassador stressed the need for implementation of various MoUs signed between Cuba and Pakistan in different fields for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.