Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan pays great heed to building relations with African countries.

Chairing third meeting of economic diplomacy under Engage Africa policy in Islamabad today on Wednesday, he said Africa comprising 54 countries with a population of 1.3 billion is an important continent for Pakistan.

According to sources, the Minister said under the economic diplomacy, Pakistan organized first Pak-Africa Trade Development conference in Nairobi. He said despite Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan s export volume witnessed seven percent rise as a result of this economic diplomacy.

He said organizing virtual conferences to subscribe economic diplomacy have been included in our diplomatic priority areas plan.