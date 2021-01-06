Share:

Pakistan has reported 52 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 492,594. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,461 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,118 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 220,501 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 142,058 in Punjab 59,955 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,531 in Islamabad, 18,280 in Balochistan, 8,396 in Azad Kashmir and 4,873 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,184 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,634 in Sindh, 1,695 in KP, 432 in Islamabad, 229 in Azad Kashmir, 186 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,923,857 coronavirus tests and 38,917 in the last 24 hours. 448,393 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,243 patients are in critical condition.