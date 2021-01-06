Share:

“The question is the morning after. What sort of Iraq do we wake up to after the bombing? What happens in the region? What impact could it have?”

Kofi Annan

It was 109 years ago that an Italian pilot, Lieutenant Giulio Gavotti, dropped the world’s first aerial bomb. It happened during the war between the Ottoman Empire and the Kingdom of Italy on November 1, 1911. While keeping his superiors in dark, he took with him on his fight four grenades. Upon reaching the Turkish camp, Gavotti threw the bombs on the chosen target. No Turks were injured in this first instance of aerial bombardment, but they were mighty angry.

The Ottoman Empire alleged that a field hospital was targeted. However, the Italians ignoring the allegation celebrated the demoralizing effect it had on the Turks. Since then, advancements and innovations have made aerial warfare perhaps the most lethal front of any war.