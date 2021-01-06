Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold protest on January 19 in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against six years delay in resolving the PTI Foreign Fuding Case.

The sources privy to the development told The Nation that all the opposition parties had completed their consensus over the protest in front of the ECP.

The sources further revealed that PDM’s Chief and head of the Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazl Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would address the protest of the opposition parties.

According to the sources, the opposition parties may convert protest into sit-in, if the Commission failed to announce the final verdict of the foreign finding case against the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the main petitioner of the case Akbar Sher Baber told the Nation that November 14, 2020 was the sixth anniversary of the filing of the PTI Foreign Funding Case. He said that the case remained pending before ECP despite over seventy (70) hearings.

He claimed that PTI had sought at least thirty (30) adjournments on various pretexts and filed no less than six (6) applications objecting to the maintainability and jurisdiction of the ECP and/or challenged the PTI membership of the petitioner Akbar S. Babar. Accusing the ruling party for pressuring the scrutiny committee of ECP in the case Akbar S Baber said that it was a case where the accused (PTI) put pressure on the Committee by raising objections about one of its auditors who was subsequently replaced.

A senior official of the Commission without mentioning his name informed The Nation that the Commission had given all the mandate to the scrutiny committee and the commission would announce the verdict on merit once it received the final report from the Committee.

He further claimed that ECP had passed at least twenty-one (21) orders directing PTI to submit financial records. These orders remained uncomplied to this day, he added.

Akbar S Baber maintained that PTI had filed no less than four applications objecting to, among others, the presence of complainant in the scrutiny proceedings, seeking secrecy and confidentiality of the proceedings.

He stated that It was a case where the report of the ECP Scrutiny Committee submitted after 28/29 months was termed “neither complete nor well detailed in all respect” by the ECP in its Order of August 27, 2020.

On the other hand a senior leader of PTI told The Nation that they had provided all the relevant details to the commission in the case. The PTI leader said that from the very start day they had been helping the Commission and Scrutiny committee in finalising the details relevant to the case.