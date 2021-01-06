Share:

Opposition parties, under the umbrella of anti-government campaign Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will hold a public gathering in Bannu today (Wednesday).

According to details, the preparations have been completed at the sports complex while stage has also been placed for the PDM members. The venue has been decorated with banners and flags.

On the occasion, strict security arrangements have also been ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Zardari criticized Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), saying that it is beyond his comprehension why it still stands with the PTI government. He urged the party to put public interests before its own.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP had objected to the census results from day one. If the people’s representation in the census is not correct, the share received for them will be lesser, he added.

Bilawal said that the PTI government was formed due to the votes of MQM, who themselves are “selected”, not elected. He asked his critics what they had done for the city of Karachi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said that the reality of the Avenfield Apartments case has also come to light.

In her latest tweets, she claimed that Broadsheet Firm had been paid $28.7 million for making false cases against Nawaz Sharif.

“The conspiracy to dethrone the PML-N supremo‘s government and keep him away from the political arena and elections is coming to the fore one by one. The day of judgment for the conspirators is near,” she added.