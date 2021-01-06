Share:

LAHORE - The people have rejected the politics of chaos and every attempt of foiling the national development process will remain unsuccessful, as those trying to create anarchy have been exposed fully. This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The CM emphasised that the politics of public service would prevail in the country adding that the opposition had no courage to resign or hold a long march. He said the people have given five-year mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government would complete its tenure, he added.

The conspirators would continue to mourn while the government would respond to the negative tactics of the opposition through public service, he added. The CM regretted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not care for the lives of the people in the second corona wave and continued to play with the lives for the sake of its negative politics. It was the height of selfishness that the PDM had put the lives of scores of people at stake to fulfill its nefarious agenda, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that protection of personal interests and dishonesty were the opposition’s lone agenda.

The nation would never forgive the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition, he added.

He said the people should be very careful as they could remain safe from coronavirus by adopting necessary measures and following the principle of social distancing. He said that coronavirus could be overcome through the support of the people only, he said adding the citizens should make the habit of wearing facemasks in public.

Govt to continue

supporting oppressed Kashmiris’ struggle: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government will continue all-out support to the just struggle of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right to self-determination.

In his message, the CM saluted the strong passion and commitment of the oppressed Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir and stressed the international community to take immediate notice of Indian brutalities in the valley. The silence of the international community on the worst barbarities being committed by Indians against hapless Kashmiris was regrettable and tragic, he added.

The CM asserted that Narendra Modi had left behind even Hitler with regard to the genocide.

It was also deplorable that even the United Nations resolutions had failed to prevent Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Usman Buzdar urged the international community to play its role in granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris, as a peaceful solution to the core issue of Kashmir will ensure durable peace in South Asia.

The people and the government of Pakistan will continue to side with the oppressed Kashmiris till the right to self-determination was granted to them, added the CM.