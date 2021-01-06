Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over including Pakistan observed the Right to Self-Determination Day on Tuesday, with a renewed pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its ultimate goal.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the UN Security Council had passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through the UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day was marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world including Pakistan to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute and save Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet leaders and organizations have called upon the United Nations and international community to fulfil their pledge by granting Kashmiris their basic right of self-determination.

On Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the United Nations to honour its commitment of providing the right to self-determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The leaders reiterated that Pakistan will continue its strong and steadfast support for the people of Kashmir till realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

In separate messages, Alvi said the international community cannot ignore their responsibility in guaranteeing a free and fair plebiscite in occupied Kashmir.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people of Indian-held Kashmir till realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, has reminded the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council of the imperative of honouring its commitment in this regard.

He said that being a direct party to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan will continue to underscore the imperative of holding a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The importance of the inalienable right to self-determination, the prime minister said, has been acknowledged in various human rights covenants and the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

Owing to Indian intransigence, the Security Council has failed to fulfil its pledge to the Kashmiri people, he added.

Imran said for over seven decades, the life of Kashmiris in IHK has been a chronicle of state-sponsored cruelty and terrorism.

Around 900,000 occupation forces have converted the region into the largest militarized zone in the world. Post-5th August, 2019, India unleashed a new reign of terror in IHK, maintaining an inhuman military siege, perpetrating egregious violations of human rights of innocent people, especially women, children and the elderly with unprecedented impunity, and seeking to illegally change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, he added.

The prime minister said the world must ensure that human rights abuses do not go unpunished and that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity are held accountable.

For more than 500 days now, the prime minister said, Indian occupation forces have been brutalizing the besieged innocent Kashmiris, brazenly denying their basic rights of communication, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion, and above all, freedom to determine their own future.

He further reiterated that Pakistan stands unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from the tyranny of “one of the most ruthless, inhumane and illegal occupation in modern history”.

Imran called on the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations being committed with impunity by Indian Occupation forces against innocent Kashmiris.

Separately, Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mishal Hussain Malik reminded the United Nations that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from Indian brutalities.

Mishal vowed that the fascist Modi government could cross all limits of brutalities, but they could not dampen the courage of the Kashmiri people.