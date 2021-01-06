Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested a proclaimed offender allegedly involved in launching armed attack on Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gujar Khan Cirlce, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The accused was wanted by police in cases of terrorism, attempted murder and damaging government property, he added.

According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed to arrest the proclaimed offender involved in firing at SDPO Gujar Khan Cirlce Zulfiqar Ali.

Following orders of CPO, SP constituted a special team comprising ASP Gujar Khan Circle Ms Hina Naik Bakht and SHO PS Gujar Khan Inspector Khizar Hayat tasking it to arrest the proclaimed offender.

The police team managed to round up the proclaimed offender and put him behind the bars, he added. The investigators have shifted the accused to Adyala Jail for identification parade.

Meanwhile, a court has sent a drug peddler to prisons for four years and six months besides imposing fine of Rs 20,000. The convicted drug peddler was identified as Umar Butt, who was held by PS Cantt with recovery of 1240 grams of Charas in September 2020.