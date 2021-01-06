Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party ladies wing Islamabad observed the 93rd birth anniversary of the founder of the party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at the National Press Club Islamabad.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Secretary General PPP, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala, Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr. Nafisa Shah and other leaders attended the event. The speakers paid tributes to the first directly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the only leader who resisted the forces of tyranny and oppression.

Bhutto’s biggest achievement, he said, was to give constitution to this country. “Now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is hoisting the flag of democracy and leading the resistance against selected government which has pushed the country towards destruction. He asked workers to be ready for the call of the leadership for long march against this puppet government,” he added.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that Pakistan existed today due to the services and sacrifices of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “Bhutto made this country a nuclear power. The PPP government in 1970s gave the constitution and the PPP was ready to sacrifice everything to protect the constitution given by the great leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The PPP had always fought wars against exploitations,” she said.

Other speakers said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was one of the great leaders of the last century. He was the leader who laid the foundation of friendly relations with the Arab countries and China. Labor and downtrodden were respected in his time as Prime Minister and he taught us to love the hungry, poor, downtrodden and less fortunate countrymen. He said that Chairman Bilawal would become the Prime Minister for the poor masses of this country.

The president PPP ladies’ wing Islamabad; Sadaf Murtaza thanked all the participants and vowed to follow the footsteps of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Separately, PPP leader Dr Nafisa Shah said that sending Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to Quetta to resolve sit-in issue by the Hazara community against the killing of miners in Machh two days ago was a joke. In a statement, Dr Shah said that the government was totally ignorant of the feelings of the people who lost their loved ones in sectarian terror attack. She said it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not yet gone to Quetta to condole with the families of the miners. “This is the time to show compassion to the bereaved families instead Imran Khan chose to hold meeting of his foul-mouthed spokespersons,” she added.

During the PPP government, the then prime minister with his cabinet members had joined the sit-in of Hazara community to express solidarity with the bereaved families, she recalled.

“Questions are being raised in the world regarding law and order situation and violation of human rights in the country. This is the time to act on National Action Plan in letter and spirit,” Nafisa Shah demanded.