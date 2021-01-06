Share:

Visit any university in Pakistan and have a chat with the students or academics there and you will soon come across the bombastic claims of having research articles published in various HEC-recognised journals. However, as the conversation prolongs, their train of thought and expression makes you sceptical of the claim. Despite this, even if you put aside that scepticism for a moment and embrace the reality that quite a large number of research articles authored by our compatriots come out every six months in various national and international journals, then undoubtedly it will make you wonder why we haven’t been able to excel exponentially in any field.

The answer to this question can be found if one keeps on chatting with the said intellectuals who will soon, out of generosity, let you know the process by which they got the article published and how much it cost them.

I do not hold these individuals responsible for getting plagiarised content rephrased by some photocopy shop owner who also offers the services of a part-time content writer. Rather, local universities and HEC are to be held responsible for awarding promotions and increments with the publication of such research articles, without paying heed to the disastrous ramifications of an approach similar to offering Rs5000 increments to teachers on enhancing their qualification to the MPhil level.

The government has been bearing a loss of millions of rupees for the last four to five years, as many educators, including ghost teachers have got the MPhil degree now and are drawing this increment every month as part of their salary. As such, the intended goal of enhancing the quality of education or the knowledge they impart upon their students remains unachieved.

Similarly, the condition of having articles published for promotions has also compelled the lecturers, assistant professors and academics to consume their energies on getting some articles published by hook or crook. Instead of performing their primary duty of teaching the allocated subjects and to help groom their pupils, a large number of university teachers are found busy taking out papers from the past theses of their students, or searching libraries for the works submitted before the digitisation of published work. University students have become mere data collection agents wandering from institute to institute, collecting data and getting surveys filled for their so-called projects, which are usually assigned by the teachers working on the same topic.

Apart from what has been going on in universities, the research institutions that own these journals and their supervisory committees—those that ensure the quality of research—are liable for accepting and getting the worn-out and substandard content published. They fail to realise that such works offer no practical utility in today’s competitive world.

It’s quite astonishing to see that the recognised journals accept a 15–18 page article on a trite topic, with up to four to five co-authors just to make money or fill up their space, and then every co-author boasts of having had his or her article published. It is on such a basis that they may also apply for promotion as per policy, within their institutions.

Just like the universities secured their own benefit by offering MPhil degrees and made money when the subsequent allowance was put in effect, these journals are availing similar advantages in the status quo. I urge the HEC and other concerned regulatory bodies to look into the quality of research being published in various journals across Pakistan and revise this criterion for promotions and increments.

It is further suggested that if we truly wish to place the right people in the right positions, then all eligible promotions should consider candidates that have to, instead of complying to ill-thought-out policies, pass a subject-based written test, conducted by a third party, NTS or some other semi-government or autonomous body, along with an interview to gauge the actual competence of candidates. This way the government can ensure merit along with making up for the previous losses. Research on the other hand can be promoted by sanctioning special grants for the worthy researchers or acknowledging a genuine research with a one-time prizemoney and appreciation certificates. This is the only way through which quality control can exist and those who cheat the system, can be eliminated from the equation.