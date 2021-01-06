Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that provision of basic facilities like health, education and infrastructural development was top priority of the government.

Asad Qaiser said that collaboration between public health institutions was imperative for upgrading medical education and provision of basic health facilities at the doorstep of common people in KP. The NA Speaker expressed these views while witnessing the signing ceremony of MOU between Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute and Gajju Khan Medical Complex Swabi (BKMC) in the Parliament House.

Asad Qaiser termed the MOU as a milestone in the field of health care facilities in KP. He said the agreement would enhance opportunities for the medical students in the field of medical and allied health sciences. He said that upgradation of medical education would improve health facilities all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and open new avenues of opportunities for medical students.

Registrar Khyber Medical University and Chief Executive Bacha Khan Medical Complex applauded the Speaker’s special concern for upgrading medical education in KP. They briefed about the 4-year programmes of vision sciences, medical laboratory technology, anaesthesia, radiology, dental technology and nursing which would also be launched in collaboration.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Monaza Hassan and Shaukat Ali also attended the MOU signing ceremony.