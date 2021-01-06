Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid started an initiative for eye check up of over 600,000 children in Punjab’s three districts here on Tuesday.

The Health Minister signed an agreement with Fred Hollows Foundation Australia and School Education Department at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Present on the occasion were Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas, Secretary PSH Captain (retired), Usman Younis, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Nabeel Awan, Secretary School Education Department Dr Sohail Shahzad, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Prof Javed Chaudhry, Fred Hollows Foundation representative Dr Iqbal Javed, Mohammad Asim Mian, Dr Zeenat Khan, Dr Nida Usman and other officials.

The Health Minister said that in order to make the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a reality, the initiative has been launched.

This agreement shall be very important in preventing eye diseases among children.

As per the agreement, over 600,000 children of Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali and Khushab districts shall be provided eye check up facility.

“We have recently completed the screening of over 450,000 children in government schools of Punjab. Children may suffer problems in their academic life if eye checkups are not conducted.

According to the agreement, necessary facilities for check up shall be ensured at the DHQ Hospitals. Training of over 6,600 doctors, teachers, health nutrition supervisors and health professionals shall be conducted.

Trained staff shall be helpful in screening activity”, she said.

She further said, “As per the agreement, binoculars shall be distributed among 10,000 children and elders.

This is pilot project and after its success it shall be scaled up to entire Punjab.

The project may cost around Rs120 million.

This will also be a great opportunity to learn about child health. Arrangements for treatment of 3120 patients at the DHQ Hospitals shall be provided. Awareness campaign shall be started in government schools of these districts. The Fred Hollows Foundation has been working with Punjab government since 1998 to save children from blindness. I congratulate CEO mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan and College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision sciences.”

Dr Murad Raas said the agreement shall be very beneficial for children in these districts.

Children may lag behind in academic performance due to vision related issues.