DOHA-Qatar Airways has announced it will bring forward the launch of its four weekly flights to Seattle from 15 March to 29 January 2021. The airline will operate a four-times weekly service operated by its state-of-the-art Boeing 777 featuring 42 seats in Business Class and 312 seats in Economy Class.

Passengers travelling to and from the US, including Seattle, can enjoy the world’s Best Business Class Seat, with Qatar Airways operating Qsuite on all 11 of its U.S. routes. The Qsuite seat layout is a 1-2-1 configuration, providing passengers with the most spacious, fully private, comfortable and socially distanced Business Class product in the sky, with its unique sliding doors. Passengers can also stay connected with family, friends and colleagues with Super Wi-Fi connectivity available on board all Seattle flights.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is committed to enhancing its connectivity with the U.S. market. Bringing forward the launch of flights to Seattle, our second new U.S. destination since the onset of the pandemic, epitomises this commitment. With flights to Washington State’s largest city our U.S. network will grow to 11 gateways, surpassing the number of destinations we operated in the U.S. pre-COVID19. We look forward to launching our Seattle service and connecting with the hub of our future oneworld partner, Alaska Airlines.”

Port of Seattle Commission President, Peter Steinbrueck, said: “Despite the worldwide pandemic, Qatar Airways’ new service to SEA demonstrates the strength and resilience of our region as an important global travel destination. We are committed to improving the global traveller experience, and will continue to invest confidently in projects such as the International Arrivals Facility and North Satellite Modernization programs at SEA.”

Seattle is the seventh new destination added by Qatar Airways since the start of the pandemic. The launch of flights to Seattle will increase Qatar Airways’ U.S. network to 66 weekly flights to 11 destinations in the U.S., connecting onwards to hundreds of American cities through strategic partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue. Seattle joins existing U.S. destinations including Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington, D.C. (IAD).

In a further demonstration of its commitment to the U.S. market, on 15 December 2020 Qatar Airways launched a frequent flyer partnership with Alaska Airlines and plans to implement codeshare co-operation with the airline in line with it joining oneworld in March 2021, complementing its existing strong partnership with fellow oneworld member, American Airlines.

Passengers travelling to or from Seattle can enjoy more flexible travel options via the most connected and Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport. Qatar Airways currently operates more than 800 weekly flights to over 110 destinations across the globe. By the end of March 2021, Qatar Airways plans to rebuild its network to 129 destinations including 21 in Africa, 13 in the Americas, 30 in Asia-Pacific, 38 in Europe, 12 in India and 15 in the Middle East. Many cities will be served with a strong schedule of daily or more frequencies.

Throughout the pandemic, Qatar Airways never stopped flying to the U.S. in order to take more than 260,000 Americans home to their loved ones, with flights to Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth maintained during the entire period. The World’s Best Airline continued to grow and innovate since the onset of the pandemic with industry-leading flexible booking policies, comprehensive health and safety measures and a reliable network.

Hamad International Airport (HIA), the airline’s home and hub, was recently ranked “Third Best Airport in the World”, among 550 airports worldwide, by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020. Rising from fourth position in 2019 to third in 2020, HIA has been steadily rising in the ‘World’s Best Airports’ rankings since the start of its operations in 2014. In addition, HIA was voted the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the sixth year in a row and ‘Best Staff Service in the Middle East’ for the fifth year in a row.