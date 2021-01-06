Share:

1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid Sports C’ship begins today

LAHORE - The 1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship will commence here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the games of athletics, archery, badminton, cycling and tennis will be organized in the 3-day event. “Overall 576 male and female players and officials from all nine divisions (64 players and officials from each division) will participate in the above-mentioned games,” he added. Bhatti said 18 male and female athletics players will exhibit their skills in the events of 100m, 200m, 400m, shot put, long jump, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay competitions. “Similarly, eight players (male and female) will vie for top honours in archery’s 70m individual and 30m team events whereas team events of badminton (singles and doubles) and tennis (singles and doubles) will have 10 and eight players in the run respectively during the championship,” he said and added: “As many as 10 male and female players will feature in five cycling events during the championship which are 1km (male), 500m (female), 1000m Sprint (m), 200m Sprint (f), 4km Individual Pursuit (m), 3km Individual Pursuit (f), 4km Team Pursuit (m & f) and Elimination Race (m & f).”

PAF clean sweeps National Sailing C’ship Optimist

KARACHI (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) team has completed a clean sweep of the National Sailing Championship Optimist by wining all six medals, dominating in optimist class after a hard six days contest, held in the open sea in front of Clifton here. After the two final races concluded Zain of PAF YACHT CLUB emerged as champion of the Overall Optimist Sailing competition by winning the most races of the event, said a statement on Tuesday. Ahmed of PAF YACHT CLUB also made a strong comeback, finishing overall second. Zoya of PAF YACHT CLUB ended third. In Optimist Girls Class competition after tough races, Zoya of PAF YACHT Club claimed gold, Maryam Abbasi got the Silver and Amna Abbasi bagged Bronze medal.

National Tenpin Bowling C’ship commences today

LAHORE - The 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship will commence today (Wednesday) at the Leisure Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park. According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) President Ijaz ur Rehman, players from across the country will take part in the event which will conclude January 10. “As many as six competitions would be held in the championship including Singles, Double, Team, Women, Amateur and Deaf event. The semi finals will be played on January 9, and finals on January 10,” he said. He said a total of Rs one million cash award would be distributed among players with Trophies and Certificates. Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza would inaugurate the championship while Senator Mirza Afridi will be present on the occasion as guest of honour.