KARACHI - Administration has imposed fines of Rs98,500 on twelve shops in Karachi’s South district over violation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to details, an operation was conducted in Saddar to ensure implementation over the COVID-19 SOPs and timings. Four shops and a snooker club were sealed in the Napier area.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Irshad Ali said that violations regarding the coronavirus SOPs will not be tolerated.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 59 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 490,476. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,409.