ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday directed the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) to reconstruct Samaadhi/Mandir in Karak and remove the encroachments from temples across the country and take action against officials involved in the encroachments.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the suo moto notice on burning of the Hindu temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP). The EPTB was also ordered to file details of functional and non-functional temples and gurdwaras all over the country.

It was December 30, 2020 when a mob had burnt the shrine of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj in Karak. The Samadhi (shrine) is considered sacred by the Hindu community. The Hindu devotees, especially from Sindh, used to visit it.

The one-man commission for Minorities Rights, headed by Dr Shoaib Suddle, in its report had proposed that handling of Samaadhi/Mandir’s burning incident in Karak by the police needs to be investigated in depth by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the KP IGP.

During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan questioned from the Inspector General (IG) police that how the incident could have happened when there was a police check post next to the shrine. “Where were your intelligence agencies?” he asked.

The Chief Justice remarked that the Karak incident had caused international embarrassment to Pakistan. IG KP police Sanaullah Abbasi informed that a protest by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was going on near the site on the day of the incident which was sponsored by Maulana Faizullah. He added that Maulvi Sharif incited the crowd.

He told that 109 people involved in the vandalism were under arrest while 92 police officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who were on duty at the time, were suspended. “There were 92 police officials at the spot, but they showed cowardice and negligence,” the IGP admitted.

Shoaib Suddle informed that the KP EPTB did not protect the shrine. The Chairman EPTB told that the shrine was run by the Hindu community itself and it was non-functional and that’s why the EPTB officials were not present there.

Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar said that the shrine was also damaged in 1997. After the EPTB refused, the council gave money from its [own] funds for the reconstruction, he said.

Justice Ijaz observed that the EPTB has the money to construct its own buildings but does not have money for Hindus.

The court directed the EPTB chairman to submit a report on EPTB lands disputes and the performance of the EPTB chairman. The KP branch of the EPTB was also asked to hold discussions with the provincial minorities commission.

Then, the bench adjourned hearing for two weeks for further proceedings in this matter.

In pursuant of the SC direction, Dr Shoaib Suddle along with Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and IGP KP visited Teri Samaadhi/Mandhir on 1st of January.

The commission also suggested that a proper and thorough investigation needs to be conducted and finalised at the earliest after gathering all available evidence, including forensic evidence and call records.

The principal instigator of the demolition of Samaadhi/Mandir, Molvi Sharif, must be thoroughly interrogated to unearth any conspiracy and planning behind this gory incident. Entry of suspected miscreants in the Mandir area be banned by the Home Department, proposed the commission.

According to the report, the Mandir dispute spanning 8-9 months was resolved amicably after the one-man commission held a meeting in the Chief Secretary office on 27-11-2020. “Afterwards, an agreement was signed between Mufti Ishfaq and notables of Teri on 22-12-2020. The constitutional rights of Hindu community were accepted and the work stopped due to court stay order resumed,” said the report.

However, on 30-12-2020 Molvi Sharif and others led the mob in hundreds to attack the Samaadhi/Mandir. The mob looted the valuables, after setting the holy site on fire. Both the DSP and SHO apparently did not take action to control the situation. An FIR has been registered against 3-4 hundred persons out of whom 96 persons, including Molvi Sharif, have been arrested, said the report. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had agreed to restore the Mandir to their pre-30-12-2020 position.