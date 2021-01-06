Share:

ISLAMABAD-The armed gangs of robbers and vehicle lifters are on the loose in twin cities as scores of citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones, prize bonds and other valuables, informed sources on Tuesday.

Cases were registered by the police, however, no robber or car lifter was arrested so far, sources said. According to details, a gang of four robbers while brandishing sophisticated weapons stormed into a house owner by Fahim Siddiqui located in Street 30 of F-8/2 and made off with cash and gold worth Rs5 million. The incident took place within the limits of PS Margalla following which a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene. The forensic experts collected evidences and obtained CCTV footage to identify the robbers, they said.

Similarly, another gang of robbers entered into house of a veterinary doctor in Sector F-6/1 and made the entire family members hostage on gunpoint. Later, the robbers collected cash Rs3.5 million and gold ornaments valuing Rs0.5 million and fled. Police, on information, reached at the crime scene and recorded statements of victim family members. The house owner Dr Akmal told police that the robbers rang door bell and stormed into house and mugged gold and cash. Police are investigating the house robbery cases with no arrest or recovery so far, sources said. In another incident, sources said, three robbers having guns in hands scaled the walls of house of Imran Ali at F-11/4 and looted gold and cash. The incident took place in limits of PS Shalimar. Similarly, a car and motorcycle were lifted by auto-theft gangs from G-8/4 and G-9/2, the precinct of PS Karachi Company. Separate cases were registered against the robbers and vehicle lifters by the police.

In Rawalpindi, three unknown robbers riding on two cars managed to breach security of Askari-10 Housing Colony and mugged gold, cash and prize bonds from the house of Ali Amir Shah and fled from the scene. The house robbery incident took place in broad day light in limits of PS Civil Line. According to a police spokesman, police are making efforts to trace out the robbers. He said CCTV footage has been obtained by the investigators to identify the robbers.