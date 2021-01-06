Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers of attacking his car on Wednesday.

Moreover, the SAPM said that the incident occurred when he was returning from an accountability court in Lahore. He told that his car was punched and police rescued him.

Shahbaz Gill said, “Such things happen when one is fighting against mafia. I have complete faith in Allah Almighty and will not panic. I am Prime Minster Imran Khan’s soldier and will not retreat.”