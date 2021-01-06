Share:

Lahore-WWF-Pakistan, in collaboration with Pakistan Engineering Congress (PEC), conducted smog awareness session with traffic wardens and the civil society on Tuesday.

The event was organized to establish a consensus on the roles, responsibilities and actions required to ensure clean air for all, especially traffic wardens who are on the front lines regulating traffic and are directly exposed to polluted air.

Waseem Dar, Senior Traffic Officer/SP City Division, City Traffic Police Lahore, stated that, “Vehicular emissions are the top contributors to air pollution and the traffic police is at the forefront. To counter the problem, heavy fines are imposed on vehicles producing smoke beyond legal limits and those which do not have fitness certificates.”