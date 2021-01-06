Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday decided to pass an order regarding release of the four accused allegedly involved in the murder of Daniel Pearl, Bureau Chief of Wall Street Journal in Pakistan.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyer of parents of Daniel Pearl, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam said that they would pass an order on the custody of the accused.

On many hearings, the bench had turned down Sindh prosecutor’s request to grant stay against the release of the accused and also suspended the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment. It was April 2, 2020 when a division bench of the SHC Karachi had acquitted the accused Ahmad Omer Saeed Sheikh, Adil Sheikh, Salman Saqib and Fahad Nasim. It also held that the subject case does not fall within the purview of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and Omer Sheikh is entitled to both remissions in accordance with law and the benefit of Section 382-B, Criminal Procedure Code, 1898.

Trial Court on 15-07-2002 had convicted Ahmad Omer Saeed Sheikh and awarded him death sentence, while Adil Sheikh, Salman Saqib and Fahad Nasim were given life imprisonment under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Despite the SHC judgment the Sindh government had detained the accused under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The SHC, therefore, on December 24, 2020 set aside the provincial government’s detention orders of four men which it had ordered eight months ago to set them free. American authorities had expressed concern over the SHC ruling to release the accused.

On the last hearing, Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Daniel’s parents – Ruth Pearl and Judea Pearl – told the apex court that the main accused [Ahmed Omer Sheikh] wrote letter to the Sindh High Court acknowledging role in abduction for ransom of Daniel Pearl and knows who had murdered the Bureau Chief of Wall Street Journal in Pakistan. The accused has asked for remission in sentence, awarded by the trial court, he added.

Faisal Siddiqui had informed about the postmortem and the DNA reports, which confirmed that the decapitated body was of Wall Street Journal journalist. He, however, contended that the SHC in its April 2020 judgment had ignored these facts due to the negligence of the prosecution. Faisal informed that it came to his client’s knowledge first time after the Sindh High Court judgment. He argued that even if this was the negligence of the prosecution the SHC should have considered it. He contended that the appeals were filed against the trial court judgment in SHC which announced verdict after 18 years i.e. in April 2020.

The bench, however, questioned how additional documents about the murder of Daniel Pearl could be placed before it when those were not provided to the SHC and were not even before the trial court.

Faisal’s stance is that the apex court should not ignore these documents if those could not be brought to the knowledge of the High Court due to their negligence of the prosecution. “Was it not the duty of the High Court to recall the postmortem and DNA reports and additional documents regarding the matter,” the counsel has put this question before the Supreme Court.

Daniel Pearl was killed in Karachi in January, 2002. His wife Mariane Pearl on 04.02.2002 had filed an FIR at Artillery Maidan Police Station Karachi.