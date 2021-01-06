Share:

ISLAMABAD-An increasing trend has been witnessed in the export of value-added and non-traditional products that helped in increasing Pakistan’s exports last month.

Exports of value-added and non-traditional products have increased including Tobacco & Cigarettes (212.2 per cent), Ethyl Alcohol (128.6 per cent), Stockings & Socks (49.8 per cent), Home Textiles (38.1 per cent), Women’s Garments (37.8 per cent), Jerseys & Cardigans (37.3 per cent), Gloves (25.5 per cent), T-shirts (16.9 per cent), Rice (15.5 per cent) and Fruits & Vegetables (13.4 per cent) as compared to December 2019. According to the data of Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan’s exports in December 2020 have increased by 18.3 per cent to $2,357 million as compared to $1,993 million in December 2019, showing an increase of $364 million. This is the highest export ever in December. According to the ministry decreasing trend was noted in the export of mostly non-value-added products like Cotton (-93.3 per cent), Dry Fruit & Nuts (-78.5 per cent), Maize (-61.2 per cent), Plastics (-41.4 per cent), Cement (-8.5 per cent) and Raw Leather (8.5 per cent).

Exports increased to Indonesia (151.6 per cent), China (92.5 per cent), Russia (63.2 per cent), United Kingdom (46.9 per cent), Germany (37.6 per cent), Netherlands (37.5 per cent), Belgium (32.8 per cent), Australia (30.5 per cent), Poland (27.9 per cent) and the United States (27.2 per cent). There was a decrease in exports to Kenya (-40.5 per cent), South Korea (-38.8 per cent), Thailand (-24.0 per cent), Japan (-2.3 per cent), Bangladesh (-20.3 per cent), Sri Lanka (-19.9 per cent), United Arab Emirates (-10.5 per cent) and Afghanistan (-5.1 per cent).

Export data for the period July-December 2020 showed that the exports increased by 4.9 per cent, from $12,104 million as compared to $11,533 million during the same period last year. This is despite the uncertainty and contraction in Pakistan’s major market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During July-December 2020, the exports of value-added and non-traditional products increased especially in Clothing Accessories (242.3 per cent), Food preparations (120.9), Tobacco & Cigarettes (84.5 per cent), Tents & Canvas (57.5 per cent), Jerseys & Cardigans (33.1 per cent), Stockings & Socks, (27.2 per cent), Pharmaceuticals (25.1 per cent), Women’s Garments (22.2 per cent), Home Textiles (16.1per cent), Ethyl Alcohol (14.1 per cent) and Textile Made-up (8.9 per cent) as compared to the same period last year. As compared to the same period in the previous year, during July-December 2020, the export decrease was observed in mostly non-value-added products, such as Cotton (-96.1 per cent), Maize (-47.3 per cent), Raw Leather (-30.8 per cent), Cotton yarn (-26.0 per cent), Cotton Fabric (-7.8 per cent) and Plastics (-6.1 per cent).

During July-December 2020, Pakistan’s Top ten markets based on export growth are Philippines (39.7 per cent), Indonesia (39.2 per cent), Denmark (22.8 per cent), United Kingdom (20.8 per cent), Australia (19.1 per cent), United States (18.4 per cent), Poland (16.3 per cent), Germany (15.1 per cent), Netherlands (12.9 per cent) and China (7.5 per cent) as compared to the same period last year.

The markets showing declining exports in the July-December 2020 were Thailand (-46.9 per cent), Yemen (-45.7 per cent), Malaysia (-28.6 per cent), Sri Lanka (-25.9 per cent), United Arab Emirates (-21.9 per cent), Bangladesh (-18.2 per cent), Saudi Arabia (-8.2 per cent) and Spain (-7.4 per cent).