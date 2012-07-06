JHANG - Two police officials were killed and five other injured in a shootout with outlaws here the other day. According to available details, on a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid in Mauza Mukhiana of the Mukhiana Police Chowki situated in the remit of Jhang Saddr Police for the arrest a proclaimed offender Noor Akbar Bharwana. As soon as the police personnel reached the spot, the PO along with his accomplices started indiscriminate firing on them. Meanwhile, the police personnel also retaliated and a shootout erupted which lasted for several hours. Resultantly Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arif and Head Constable Jaffer Sipra were killed instantly while five other police officials including Police Chowki Mukhiana In-Charge Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal Pithorana and constable Shehbaz sustained serious injuries and were admitted to DHQ Hospital where the condition of SI Zafar Iqbal and Shehbaz is stated to be critical. Accused Noor Akbar Bharwana with his accomplices succeeded in escaping the scene. Upon information, DPO Rao Abdul Karim and Saddr Circle DSP also reached on the spot.