



LAHORE: An officer of the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) was shot dead by two men over a monetary dispute outside a shop in Wahdat Colony, police said on Saturday.

Muhammad Kamran, said to be a sub-inspector in the motorway police, along with his brother visited a shop in the Bokhari Market to pay the installments of his motorcycle.

Both the brothers exchanged harsh words with the shopkeeper and his salesmen over some monetary dispute. The shopkeeper and his salesman got infuriated, took out a gun, and opened straight fire at him. Kamran sustained multiple bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced as brought dead. However, his brother survived the gun attack. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy and are investigating.–Staff Reporter