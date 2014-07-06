BAJAUR- Tribal elders of Mamond tribe in Bajaur agency have announced their support to ongoing military operation in North Waziristan Agency.

The elders announced their support while speaking at a jirga, which was attended by a number of tribal elders and members of local peace committees. The elders appreciated the security forces for conducting full scale military action against militants in North Waziristan and other tribal areas. They assured that the tribesmen will continue their support to the security forces and the terrorists will not be allowed to return back to their areas.