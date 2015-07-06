LAHORE - CIA SP Umar Virk has said that CIA’s crackdown on terrorists, anti-state elements, and implementation on National Action Program is in full swing in the provincial metropolis.

CIA police had killed at least five terrorists during the last three months and had further arrested three terrorists and recovered hand grenades and sophisticated weapons from their possession, he added.

He said that CIA police, under national action program, arrested 24 persons for delivering provocative speeches and publishing and distributing religious hate material.

He said that CIA police rounded up 244 criminals including robbers and proclaimed offenders during the last three months and recovered booty about worth rupees 6 Crore and weapons from their possession.

He said that five such proclaimed offenders were among the arrested 244 persons whose names were included in the Red and Black Books and the government had announced collectively Rs 50 lakhs as their head money, dead or alive.