New York- Khloé Kardashian’s perfect diet would entail eating the meals featured on the ‘’kids’ menu’’ at restaurants, such as pizza.

The 32-year-old ‘Kocktails with Khloé’ host has admitted she tries to eat ‘’pretty healthy’’, although in ‘’a perfect world’’ she would indulge in every meal featured on ‘’the kids’ menu’’, which includes pizza, chicken nuggets and chips.

Speaking on her website khloewithak.com about her ideal eating plan, she said: ‘’In a perfect world, my diet would basically be the kids’ menu, LOL. I try to eat pretty healthy but I definitely have cheat days - which I now call ‘treat days’.

No shame in treating yourself!’’

And the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has revealed when she enjoys the Italian dish, she smothers it in the garlic and herb side dressing. She said: ‘’I’m into pizza - but it has to be dipped in ranch. Yum!!! That’s how to con me into anything, LOL: Offer me pizza!’’

Meanwhile, the ‘Strong Looks Better Naked’ author has revealed she began exercising to vent her pent-up frustration, although seeing the physical changes in her body shape has encouraged her to continue working out.

She said: ‘’I started exercising as a way to work off some steam, but once I saw how my body changed, it made me want to work out harder!!!’’

And the television personality has revealed she monitors her weight by putting on her favourite skin tight leather trousers and eyeing up her reflection.

She explained: ‘’One of my favourite ways to track my progress is noticing how my body looks in certain pieces of clothing like my leather pants.’’

Despite shedding 35 pounds in recent months, Khloé has admitted she still doesn’t feel comfortable wearing a bikini on vacation and prefers to slip into a one-piece when she’s on the beach.

Speaking previously, she said: ‘’I love one pieces and I think one pieces can be super sexy. I don’t think you need to show everything for it to be sexy and now one pieces have the high European cuts and I think they are great and I feel really comfortable in them so for me I am always like a one piece girl.’’