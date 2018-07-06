Share:

KARACHI - Sindh police declared 1,181 polling stations highly sensitive, deployed 32,849 cops across the city to avert any untoward situation on the election day scheduled on July 25th.

According to the security plan, more than 32, 849 police officers and personnel will perform the security duties during the day in Karachi as what the authorities have declared 565 polling stations building highly sensitive, 1,430 sensitive and 1,181 polling stations highly sensitive and 2,670 sensitive.

According to the security plan, overall 32,849 cops will perform the security duties while additionally ten thousand police Qaumi Razakars or guards will also perform the security duties.

In District East, 112 polling buildings and 254 polling stations are declared highly sensitive while 117 polling buildings and 220 polling stations are declared sensitive.

In District Malir, 18 polling buildings and 24 polling stations are declared highly sensitive while 105 polling buildings and 138 polling stations are declared sensitive. In District Korangi, 138 polling buildings and 262 polling stations are declared highly sensitive while 206 polling buildings and 363 polling stations are declared sensitive. In district central, 63 polling buildings and 223 polling stations are declared highly sensitive while 278 polling buildings and 747 polling stations are declared sensitive.

In District West, 123 polling buildings and 215 polling stations are declared highly sensitive while 440 polling buildings and 745 polling stations are declared sensitive.

In district city, 84 polling buildings and 138 polling stations are declared highly sensitive while 236 polling buildings and 363 polling stations are declared sensitive.

According to security plan B, 633 polling buildings and 991 polling stations are declared normal across the city. Overall 565 polling buildings are declared highly sensitive, 1,430 sensitive while 1,181 polling stations are declared highly sensitive and 2,670 are declared sensitive