Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan has declared 20,789 polling stations sensitive with the highest number of 7,386 such stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ECP, a total of 85,307 polling stations had been set up for 25 July general election.

Of the total sensitive polling stations, 7,386 are in KP followed by 5,776 in Sindh, 5,686 in Punjab and 1,768 in Balochistan.

Of the total 360 polling stations in the federal capital, 173 had also been declared sensitive.

Punjab has the highest number of 47,813 polling stations followed by 17,747 in Sindh, 12,634 in KP and 4,420 in Balochistan.

Since the security of the polling stations remains with provincial governments, Pakistan Army will also help the ECP both inside and outside polling stations for security purpose.

Meanwhile, the ECP secretary requested the media to ensure that election results were not aired on TV before 7pm on July 25.

“Make sure that no election results are aired before 7pm on the polling day,” the ECP secretary said.

The request was made during a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza and the ECP secretary with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Chairman Muhammad Baig.

The PEMRA chairman assured the election body of its full cooperation. He also briefed the election officials on the media’s code of conduct.

