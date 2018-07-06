Share:

KARACHI:- The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested 21 accused persons in different raids carried out in various parts of the metropolis here on Thursday.

The agencies claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics and huge quantity of narcotics. The Rangers carried out raids in Gadap Town, Solder Bazaar and Mehmoodabad localities while arrested ten accused persons inclduign Hamidullah, Bilal, Ismail, Sultan, Sikander, Zeshan, Sehazad, Naveed, Rehan and Faizan.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and other criminal activities while rangers recovered weapons from their possession.

Separately, the Rangers conducted a raid in Gadap Town area while arrested an accused Firdos Shah running a narcotics den in the locality.

On the other side, Gullistan-e-Juhar police claimed to have arrested two street criminal including Adil Zaman and Kamran while recovered weapons from their possession.

PIB Colony police claimed to have arrested four accused persons including Mian Jee, Shahbaz, Munawar and Asad while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Baloch Colony police arrested an accused Arshad while recovered huge quantity of narcotics from his possession.

New Karachi police claimed to have arrested a drug paddler namely Kashif allegedly running a narcotics den in the locality while SITE-A police arrested an accused Shair Alam while recovered narcotics from his possession.

Itahad Town police also arrested another drug paddler Raja Jamshaid while recovered narcotics from his possession.