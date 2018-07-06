Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested three motorcycle thieves and recovered 10 bikes from their possession from various areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi had directed all the police officials to ensure the arrests of those involved in bike-lifting incidents and take strict measures to curb the crime.

Following his directions, he said, high vigilance was imposed in various areas of the capital city and the police succeeded in arresting three motorcycle thieves.

A team of Tarnol police station led by Inspector Muhammad Iqbal arrested Waqar, a resident of Dhok Kashmirian, Rawalpindi and recovered eight motorbikes from him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed having taken away these bikes from various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The police have obtained his physical remand from the relevant court and are hopeful for more recovery.

Meanwhile, Anti-Car lifting Cell of Islamabad police arrested Lal alias Karim and recovered a motorbike from him which he had snatched from the area of New Town Police Station Rawalpindi. Another bike-lifter Musawir was also arrested by the local police and a case has been registered against him at Khana police station after recovery of motorbike (RIO-9614) from him.

Furthermore, the Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police arrested a bootlegger Shaukat and recovered four wine bottles from him. Ramana police arrested Adeel Shehzad for having 216 gram heroin while Yasir was arrested for decanting gas in cylinders illegally. SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated the police performance and directed them to take steps for protection to the lives and property of the citizens.