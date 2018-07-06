Share:

In their final Group G match, Belgium played England knowing the winner would top the group and go into the seemingly more difficult half of the knockout draw through an Adnan Januzaj goal. Unsurprisingly, both teams made big changes to their sides and England, having already qualified before the match, didn’t seem too worried about losing 1-0, therefore finishing second and having an easier run to the final stages. Had they lost to England, Belgium would have faced a path to the final without any previous winners. Now though, they play five-time winners Brazil and, if they advance, two-time winners Uruguay or 1998 champions France. England, on the other hand, are the only previous champion (1966) on their side of the draw.