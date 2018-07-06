Share:

Lahore - Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has underlined the need for better coordination among civic agencies responsible for looking after mega infrastructure to deal with any emergency.

According to a press release, she was chairing a special meeting of Lahore Development Authority officers on Thursday.

She highlighted the importance of imparting training to officials concerned for affectively performing their duties under special circumstances.

The Lahore Development Authority DG said that recommendations for simplifying procedures for issuance of No Objection Certificate for transfer of plots had been finalised and their formal approval will be accorded soon.

About water shortage problem, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) was directed to convene a meeting of all stakeholders for launching water harvesting project in the open spaces of the provincial capital.

The director general called upon the Lahore Development Authority officers to proactively fulfil their civic responsibility instead of remaining aloof and passing the buck on others in unusual situations.