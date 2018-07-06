Share:

Lahore - A committee set up on the directions of the caretaker chief minister to probe the GPO Chowk sinkhole presented its report to officials at a meeting chaired by Caretaker Transport Minister Mian Noman Kabir at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

A PTCL duct and absence of a retaining wall were cited as key reasons for development of the sinkhole.

Addressing the meeting, Kabir said the committee presented the fact-finding report and people responsible for the poor quality of the project would also be identified and punished.

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani told the committee to find those whose negligence led to emergence of the sinkhole and submit a report within three days.

He told the officials to survey the 1.7 kilometre underground track of the Orange Line Metro Train project as early as possible so that such incidents can be avoided in future. The chief secretary also directed the Lahore Development Authority and other departments concerned to adopt measures proposed by the committee. Caretaker Housing Minister Saeedullah and other officials concerned attended the meeting.