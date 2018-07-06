Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday granted time to Defense Ministry for submission of a petition related to induction of serving army officers in Civil Services of Pakistan.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui conducted hearing of the petition and deferred hearing till July 12 for further proceedings in this connection

During the hearing, Establishment Division and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) submit their replies but Defense Ministry sought time to submit its reply.

In this matter, Muhammad Shahid Amin moved the court through his counsel Rana Umar Iqbal Advocate challenging discrimination against him for appearing in the CSS exam on one-third CSS seats that are filled through lower cadre government employees after exam and interviews.

Shahid is an employee of a sensitive institution and therefore was not allowed to take the exam.

In its order on the previous hearing, the court had directed FPSC to submit its report answering the queries including the basis on which serving army, air force and naval officers are inducted into civil service. It asked whether there is a fixed quota for the officers of armed forces, and if so, whether they compete with other candidates participating in CSS examination and whether on selection of CSS, their status as retired officers, does entitle them to receive pensionary benefits for service already rendered by them.

The IHC bench had asked that what the criteria is for the release of a cadet from Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and others when a cadet opts to leave during course.

It asked about the amount received from cadet before he is allowed to leave and what is the cost footed by the state of Pakistan in producing a major or captain and whether this cost is taken back from them on opting to leave and joining civil service?

The IHC bench also stated in the verdict, “Notice to the learned Attorney General for Pakistan may also be issued, as the matter is delicate in nature and requires proper assistance.”