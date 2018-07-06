Share:

SIALKOT - Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered the plundered money worth Rs11.2 million from the corrupt officials of the several government departments nominated in 959 separate cases of corruption.

According to the senior ACE officials, the ACE has also disposed off 155 old cases of corruption besides registering 148 new corruption cases. They said that ACE has arrested as many as 257 corrupt officials of different departments, besides arresting 28 gazzeted officials red handed while taking bribe. The ACE also registered 227 separate cases of corruption and embezzlement during the last five months.

Some unknown thieves took away a car (LEC-9840) near the house of a local trader Hafiz from Younasabad locality of Daska city. Police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery.

Meanwhile, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a week-long tax emergency in Gujranwala Division’s all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

The drive aims to ensure the recovery of taxes from the evaders including the government institutions and departments here. FBR officials asked the tax payers to ensure the submission of their annual tax returns and taxes (income tax and withholding tax) during this week-long tax emergency till June 30. It has established counters at all the FBR offices to facilitate the maximum tax payers at local level.