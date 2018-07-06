Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The leadership of the AJK chapter of PML-N has jumped into the ongoing election campaign of the party in Pakistan.

It emerged after AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan addressed a mammoth organisational meeting of the PML-N at a local hotel in Lahore on Thursday. Thousands of Lahore-based Jammu Kashmir refugees including the PML-N activists were also present.

Describing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif as great benefactor of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan appealed to the Kashmiris settled in various parts of Pakistan to vote for Pakistan Muslim League- N (PML-N) in the July 25 General Elections to make it successful with landslide victory in the polls.

“Nawaz Sharif is not only a Pakistani of Kashmiri origin but also one of the great backers of Kashmiris as he always took keen interest in socio-economic development of Azad Kashmir as prime minister of Pakistan,” Haider said.

Enumerating his services for the people of Kashmir, AJK PM said, “It was Mian Nawaz Sharif who had doubled development budget of Azad Kashmir, considerably increased AJK’s share in federal taxes, approved constitutional package for AJK that had restored the rights of AJK people on their natural resources and made AJK part of the development under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif for the first time represented true aspirations of Kashmiri people by effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at United Nations and paid great tributes to legendary freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani in his speech. He (Nawaz Sharif) frequently visited Muzaffarabad as prime minister of the country to express solidarity with the struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said now is the time for 2.2 million people of Kashmir settled in Pakistan to clear their debt by voting for his party in the elections.

Prime Minister Haider said that PML-N under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif matchlessly served the people of Punjab and expressed his hope that time is not far off when same will be repeated in every nook and corner of the country under the dynamic leadership of Shehbaz Sharif. He said that slogan “Vote Ko Ezzat Do” has made inroads into the hearts of people of Pakistan and people will speak their hearts on July 25.