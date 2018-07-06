Share:

Aren’t they always? The Brazil forward has been the polarizing figure of this World Cup – brilliant one moment, ridiculous the next. Coming into the tournament on the back of a three-month injury layoff, he has had 24 shots in Russia, the most of any player, and has two goals to show for it. In the Round of 16 win against Mexico, he showed flashes of his best, scoring a well-crafted goal and assisting another. With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo out, the stage is Neymar’s but unfortunately his performances are often not only about skill. The Paris Saint-Germain player has invited ridicule (and plenty of memes) for his theatrics on several occasions after being fouled. Rolling over and over on the pitch is not how anyone wants to see Neymar. When Neymar is good he is one of the best – he shouldn’t let his incredible skill be overshadowed by silly play-acting.