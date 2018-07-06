Share:

SIALKOT - A district administration team inspected and directed early repairing of the banks and protective dykes of all the rivers, canals and seasonal Nullahs in Sialkot district.

The team directed the officials of Irrigation Department to ensure early repairing and pavement of these banks of the rivers, canals and Naullahs besides ensuring the early implementation of flood preventive and safety measures.

The district officers said that all the departments concerned have been put on high alert and they were monitoring the flood situation in Sialkot district round-the-clock due to the ongoing spell of heavy rains in Sialkot district and in all the catchment areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Local traders and industrialists have launched a protest campaign against a mafia by displaying banners on the building of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and on all the main inter-city roads in Sialkot city.

They demanded security for the local traders, industrialists and exporters in Sialkot. The protest campaign has been launched after the nine-day old incident of vandalism took place with a leading exporter Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, the former president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) by a property dealer.

According to the FIR (279/2018) lodged at the Sialkot Civil Line police station under sections 34, 337-A(I) and 337-A (III) by Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, former SCCI president, property dealer Amir alias Tutu and his unknown armed accused gunman brutally tortured him in front of the main gate of the building of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), as he had forbidden the accused to park their car wrongly in front of the gate of SCCI mosque.

The FIR revealed that the accused brutally tortured him physically due to which his nose bone was fractured while eyesight was also affected. The accused fled away from the scene before the SCCI security guards had reached the spot.

Meanwhile, in an important meeting of the representatives of Sialkot city’s all the main trade bodies was also held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). SCCI’s group leader Riazud Din Sheikh presided over the meeting.

SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik and the representatives of Sialkot’s trade bodies strongly condemned the nasty incident. They also unanimously passed a condemnation resolution, demanding early arrest of the accused.

When contacted, the victim said that accused Amir alias Tutu was on bail before arrest. He said that the accused should be punished in the case to halt such nasty incident in the future. He said that the accused belonged to a local mafia group.

The SCCI official added that the peaceful protest will continue in Sialkot exporters under the supervision of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) till the arrest of the accused, saying that this case would be taken to its logical end.

They added that the Sialkot exporters were terrified after the incident. They demanded security of life to the Sialkot businessmen, enabling them to struggle hard with full devotion, dedication, enthusiasm and complete peace of mind to earn the foreign exchange.

The Sialkot exporters have been playing an important role in strengthening the national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2 Billion annually, they said.